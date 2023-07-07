Data is compared to May; in the 1st half of 2023, production grew 3.7% compared to the same period of 2022

Motor vehicle production decreased by 17% in June compared to the previous month. There were 189.2 thousand units produced in the month, compared to 227.9 thousand in May.

The month of June was marked by the beginning of the government’s program that offers discounts on the purchase of vehicles and by announcements of automaker stoppages. Compared to June 2022, production is down 7.1%.

In the 1st half of 2023, there was a 3.7% increase in production compared to the same period last year. The data is from anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) and includes automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. Here’s the full of the report (5.7 MB).

Exports fell by 17.4% in June compared to May. Compared to June 2022, the drop is 22.6%. In the 1st half of 2023, 227.2 thousand units were sold to other countries.

Considering only cars, the data show a drop of 18.5% in June production, with 142.6 thousand vehicles produced. In May, there were 175.1 thousand. Compared to the same period in 2022, the drop is 10%.

Light commercial vehicles, in turn, recorded a retraction of 11.6% compared to the previous month. In June, 37.6 thousand units were produced, compared to 42.5 thousand in May.

Regarding trucks, production decreased by 16.2% in June. 7,000 trucks were produced in the period compared to 8,400 produced in May.

Bus production had an increase of 0.1% in the 6th month of 2023. In all, 1,949 buses were manufactured, only 2 units more than in May.

discount program

A MP 1,175/2023which created the vehicle discount program, was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on June 6. Here’s the full (210 KB).

The measure was announced on May 25 and offers discounts of up to 10.96% for popular cars worth up to R$120 thousand, through a credit line of R$650 million.

Second data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, R$ 600 million of this credit has already been used, equivalent to 92.3% of the program.

The program also earmarked lines of credit for renewing fleets of buses, vans and trucks. The value for buses and vans is R$ 300 million, while trucks have a share of R$ 700 million.

plant shutdown

In addition to the government discount package, the month of June was also marked by the announcement of temporary suspensions at the factories of 2 automakers.

On June 27th, the volkswagen temporarily paralyzed car production at 3 factories located in Taubaté (SP), São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and São José dos Pinhais (PR).

In a statement, the company informed that the measure was adopted due to a “market stagnation”.

The next day, the GM (General Motors) announced that it reduced the pace of production at its factories in São José dos Campos (SP) and Mogi das Cruzes (SP) for 5 months.

In a note, the automaker stated that the layoff aims to ensure the sustainability of its business in Brazil and adjust production to current market demand.