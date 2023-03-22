The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced changes in parking tariff times in Dubai during the month of Ramadan, noting that fees will not be applied during the Iftar period, i.e. starting from 6 pm until 8 pm.

According to the authority, the tariff will be applied to all parking lots from Monday to Saturday during two periods, the first between 8 am and 6 pm, and the second period between 8 pm and 12 midnight.

The authority stated that the tariff will also be applied in the Tecom area in the parkings with the symbol F, from 8 am to 6 pm, adding that the multi-storey parking spaces that operate on a 24-hour system will remain available around the clock during the holy month.

Public parking in Dubai bears the symbols A, B, E, and F. The symbols reflect times, tariffs, and usage requirements. Examples of category (A) areas include all streets located within the area between the Financial Center Street and Zabeel Second Street, Al Saada Street “312” and Street 308 Parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road in Bur Dubai.

The tariff for the parking service fees in Dubai in the areas bearing code A is two dirhams for half an hour, at a time when the fees sometimes differ according to the area code that expresses the type and size of its commercial and residential uses.