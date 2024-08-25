Ciudad Juarez.- A driver overturned his car shortly after 2 p.m. on Independencia Boulevard, reported traffic police.

The traffic accident occurred from south to north at the intersection with Ejido Guadalupe Street in front of the Dubai nightclub.

According to the officers who attended the accident, the driver’s excessive speed at which he took the curve was the cause of the rollover.

The driver and a passenger were injured, and rescue paramedics gave them first aid and took them to nearby hospitals.

However, the driver was taken into custody to answer for the damage caused and the injuries to the passenger.