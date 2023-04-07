The temporary toll of what is believed to be an attack on the Tel Aviv seafront is one dead and 6 injured. The victim is an Italian tourist around 30 years old. The alleged killer, according to the media an Israeli Arab, was neutralized. He would have hit at least two people with a firearm, while other people were hit by the attacker with the car in which he was travelling. Even the wounded are said to be tourists, but their conditions are not serious. There may be other Italians among them. The Farnesina is carrying out checks on the news and on any other compatriots involved.

Horror and deep dismay at the cowardly attack on #TelAviv. The Crisis Unit of the #Farnesina it is operational 24/7 and can be reached at the number: +39 06 36225 — Farnesina (@ItalyMFA) April 7, 2023

The exact nature of the attack wasn’t immediately clear, but the foreign ministry called it a “terrorist attack,” a term Israeli officials use for assaults on Palestinians. The car hit a group of people near a popular seaside park before overturning.

The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Israeli air strikes on Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and Gaza as well as a gun attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis. This followed days of violence and unrest in Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City. The Hamas militant group that rules Gaza praised the attack on Tel Aviv as a response to Israel’s “crimes against the mosque and Al-Aqsa worshippers.”

Netanyahu orders wide recall of reservists

Upon learning of the Tel Aviv bombing, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu ordered the recall of all available reserve forces of the Border Guard. He also ordered Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi to call up army reservists as well. His office made it known. Air Force reservists had also been called up previously.