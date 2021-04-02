The Capitol in Washington is currently cordoned off. The reason is an external security threat. Shots may have been fired.

Washington DC – The US Capitol is cordoned off due to an external security threat, CNN reports. An announcement over the public address system should have asked all those present to stay inside and to stay away from windows.

US Capitol cordoned off – vehicle rammed two police officers

Police reported shortly thereafter that someone had vehicle rammed two Capitol Police officers at the northern barrier of the Capitol. The suspect is already in custody, CNN quotes police statements. Both officers were injured and, like the suspect, had already been transported to a hospital.

Initially, a fire department spokesman told CNN that the firefighters had been called over reports of gunfire at the North Barricade of the Capitol and that there were indications that they would have to transport patients. The FBI was also quick to step in to assist the Capitol Police.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 – US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

