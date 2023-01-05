Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The burning of vehicles continues in different parts of the city of Culiacán, DEBATE documented four points in the city with cars on fire or charred.

An APrivate ambulance was presumably set on fire by armed groups on Francisco I Madero Boulevard in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood.

In the street Lola Beltrán of the Fraccionamiento Montecarlo were located a Jeep truck, a garbage truck and later another unit on fire.

They were also detected two more burned cars on José Limón street at the height of the Road Distributor.

Others two cars were set on fire on the boulevard República de Brasil at the intersection of José Limón street and two more at the intersection of José Limón street and Rotarismo boulevard, where one of the vehicles was left with its horn on.

The Secretary of Public Security, Cristóbal Castañeda, reported that up to now they have been 9 blockades were detected in Culiacán, three in Los Mochis, and six more in the southern zone.

“We continue working to control the situation, they continue to present blockades, We currently have 9 blockades here in Culiacán, three in Mochis, six in the southern zone, the three levels of government continue to work to control the situation”, declared the secretary.

He reiterated the invitation to citizens to stay in their homes and avoid going out on the streets.