A person drowned, three missing and four safeis the balance of a accident in which a vehicle fell into a water channel in the vicinity of the community Santa Maria del Buarajemunicipality of Cajeme, in the south of sonorous.

The driver of the unit, in which eight people were traveling, lost control in events recorded this Sunday afternoon at Canal Alto and Calle 1200, in the limits of the municipalities of Cajeme and Navojoa.

Witnesses to the accident called the 911 emergency number for support, the C5 requested the presence of the Aquatic Rescue Group of the Navojoa and Ciudad Obregón Fire Brigade.

After 6:50 p.m., around 12 members of the effective Police Corps arrived. Navojoa Fire Department to support the Cajeme Fire Department.

At the place they met a accident where by causes still unknownin the depths of the Canal Alto, there was a van with four people.

Before the rescue maneuvers, they had been notified that four of the eight occupants of the vehicle managed to get out of the water, safe and sound. See also Subliminal message? Boyfriend arrives in a coffin at his wedding. VIDEO

Upon entering the water, firefighters pulled a pickup truck out of the canal. Ford Ranger and one person dead, while three others were reported missing.