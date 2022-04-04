Los Mochis, Sinaloa. This Sunday night, elements of the different aid bodies mobilized in the vicinity of the intakelocated in San Blas, The strongafter a vehicle fell into a canal.

So far it is unknown if there are victims inside the unit, since due to the time and the darkness, the authorities suspended the search; it would be until tomorrow when they resume.

Elements of the Red Cross, Transit and Municipal Police, as well as Civil Protection volunteers from the Atlas Group of El Fuerte arrived after the report. Unofficially it emerged that a woman was inside the vehicle at the time it rushed to the hydraulic work; however, this had not been confirmed by the authorities.