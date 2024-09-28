On the morning of September 28th a tragic accident occurred in Jesoloin via Piave Nuovo. A 20-year-old young man, Angelo Loprete, resident in Eraclea, lost his life when his vehicle went off the road. The boy was at the wheel of his car, a Ford Fiesta, when for reasons yet to be ascertained he ended up off the road, falling down the embankment in a poorly visible area.

There discovery of the vehicle happened by chance, several hours later, when a citizen passing by noticed a car wheel in the middle of the shrubs and alerted the emergency services. When the police and firefighters arrived, Angelo had already been thrown out of the cockpit. Despite the rapid intervention of the rescuers, every rescue attempt was futile. He probably died instantly. From the first investigations carried out on site, the accident appears to have been autonomous, without the involvement of other vehicles.

The vehicle was found at the intersection with via Canal Calmowhere the car was found in the fields. The exact dynamics of the facts are still being ascertained, but it is hypothesized that Angelo may have lost control of the vehicle. The community of Eraclea was deeply affected by the news of the passing of the young man, described by friends as a cheerful boy and loved by all. Angelo was a former student ofElena Cornaro Institute for Hotel Studies of Jesolo, and at the time of the accident he was returning home after spending the evening at Spinea with a friend.

The family, well known in the area also for its Apulian origins and the commercial activity of Angelo’s grandfather, is devastated by pain. The tragedy has left a huge void in the local community, which has rallied around relatives to offer their support. The authorities are continuing with investigations to shed full light on the causes that led to this tragic off-road accident. For the moment, the hypothesis of an independent accident remains, but checks continue to ascertain all the details.