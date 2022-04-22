Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Several thousand pesos in material damage, left as a result a collision between two vehiclesin the first frame of the city of Mazatlan.
Rescuers from the Red Cross went to the scene of the mishap and confirmed that there were no people who required first aid.
The traffic event was recorded this morning, at the intersection of Ignacio Zaragoza and Guillermo Nelson streets.
At the scene of the collision, Transit Police located a light-colored truck and a silver van, which had damage to the front and left side.
The road agents were in charge of carrying out the corresponding expert opinion, which will be essential to determine who was responsible for the crash.
