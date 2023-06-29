Statement is made after Volkswagen speaks of “market stagnation” to paralyze production at 3 Brazilian factories

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, said this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) that the program of the federal government that gives discounts on the purchase of vehicles “It’s going very well”. The statement was made after the volkswagen have temporarily paralyzed car production at 3 Brazilian factories for “market stagnation”.

When speaking with journalists at the closing of the 11th Lisbon Legal Forum, Alckmin mentioned that one of the conditions for those who buy a truck or bus through the program is the exchange of the old vehicle for the new one. “This is going well. But there is still a balance, it will take some more time [para escoar a produção]”, he stated.

The vice president said that for light vehicles, “it was very fast” joining the program. “ANDn a few weeks, almost all of the tax credit was consumed”, he declared. “We are studying to make one more ‘plus’, to increase this value a little. Let’s wait a little bit.”

Alckmin said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “established tax credit to preserve jobs, to reduce costs, taking into account 3 factors”. He cited the factors: Social –“cheaper cars with greater credit”–, environmental –“better energy efficiency, [veículo] that pollutes less”– and industrial density.

