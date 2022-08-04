With the term “radiation” means the cancellation of the vehicle from Public Automobile Register (PRA). When the car is “Radiata” the car will no longer exist in the digital archives and, consequently, there is no longer the obligation to pay the road tax.

The “radiation” can be ordered for one of the following reasons:

Demolition

Export abroad

Ex officio cancellation

Radiation for demolition

In case of radiation for demolitionthe manager of the collection center (or the dealer), must provide for the cancellation of the vehicle from the Public Automobile Register (PRA) by submitting the request for “Cessation of circulation due to demolition” within 30 days of delivery of the same.

With the term “demolition” means the physical destruction of the vehicle and consequent sdisposal of scrap, regulated by a specific decree. It is not possible to organize a demolition “on one’s own”. Upon delivery of the vehicle, the collection centers (authorized breakers) issue to the owner a certificate showing the delivery date (to be kept with care, especially to avoid disputes in case of future notifications for non-payment of the stamp).

When to do the radiation?

Recommended carry out radiation before the expiry of the stampotherwise you will be obliged to pay the tax also for the following year.

When the cancellation occurs in the first month of the tax period, the owner is not required to pay the car tax for that year. Example, if the road tax expires in December (valid for twelve months) and the car is scrapped in January 2015, nothing is more due for the 2015 tax year. It is possible to request a refund of the amount corresponding to months not taken (exactly like insurance).

Radiation for demolition: what to do and what documents are needed

The car to be demolished must be delivered to the authorized collection center or to the dealer or branch of the manufacturer together with the plaques (anterior and posterior), alla Registration Card and from Certificate of Ownership (or the Complementary Sheet). In case of loss documents or plates, just the complaint of loss presented to the Police.

Certificate of scrapping: what it is

The Certificate of Scrapping is a document issued to the owner that contains:

Name, surname and address of the vehicle owner

Registration / identification number and signature of the holder of the company issuing the certificate

Date and time of issue of the certificate

Date and time of taking charge of the vehicle

Competent authority that issued the authorization

Car identification details: class, make, model, license plate, chassis number

If the vehicle is delivered by a person other than the owner, your personal data and signature are also required.

The Scrap Certificate relieves the owner of the vehicle from any liability (civil, criminal and administrative).

Radiation for export

If the radiation occurs for export abroad (“Termination of circulation for definitive export abroad“), From 14 July 2014 the new rules came into force (circular number 4202 of 3 July 2014). The aim of this provision is to combat the phenomenon of circumvention of the anti-aging legislation.

In this regard, the Ministry of Justice has provided the PRA with ainterpretation of art. 103 of the Highway Code which states that “The standard just called back governs only the hypothesis of cancellation after export, while there are no provisions providing for the possibility of cancellation prior to an export that has not yet taken place but is only envisaged “.

Therefore by radiation for exportas of July 14, 2014, the necessary documents vary according to that you have to radiate a vehicle already registered abroad or not yet.

Adhesive coupon and registration certificate cancellation

Since July 2011 the Ministry of Transport has ordered the cancellation of the Italian registration papers of vehicles exported to an EU country by affixing a cutting sticker following a postal payment of € 9.00 (+ postal rights). This amount can also be paid in cash at the time of submitting the application. The coupon will be issued when the PRA file is processed.

Radiation for vvehicle already registered abroad

The following documents must be delivered:

Copy of Foreign registration certificate o certificate of matriculation abroad;

o certificate of matriculation abroad; the new Plaques

Certificate of ownership (CdP). According to the community agreements (EEC directive 1999/37 / EC), the registration certificate must be withdrawn by the European authority that nationalizes a foreign vehicle.

In case of export to non-EU countries the translation sworn;

Radiation for veicolo not registered abroad

If radiation is required when the vehicle was exported but not yet re-registered abroad, it is however possible to request the formality; however, the following documents must be delivered:

The plaques of the vehicle;

of the vehicle; the vehicle registration document (registration certificate);

(registration certificate); the C certificate of ownership (CdF) or the supplementary sheet for old vehicles;

(CdF) or the supplementary sheet for old vehicles; the documentation certifying the transfer of the vehicle abroad (e.g. the transport document, the customs bill);

Deregistration of vehicles subject to a mortgage or lien

From 14 July 2014, in the case of requests for cancellation for definitive exportation relating to vehicles affected by liens such as firm, foreclosure, mortgages not yet expired, seizures, the formality can be accepted sonly if the request is accompanied by a formal document (nulla osta) by the creditor certifying his consent to the cancellation.

Radiation with mortgage, what is needed

In the case of vehicles with registered mortgages that have not expired will constitute the right to proceed with the radiation the act of consent to cancel the mortgage, made in the forms of rite, that is in the form of private deed authenticated by a notary or in the other forms provided for by the Civil Code (eg sentence). On the other hand, no authorization is required in the case of vehicles on which past-due mortgages are registered.

In case of legal constraints (for example seizures, freezing of assets and foreclosures), a title suitable for the purpose may be attached to the request or the order of release from seizure or revocation of the attachment (or alternatively the report of the auction sale of the vehicle carried out following the attachment transcribed to the PRA) or other provision issued by the Judicial Authority authorizing the export of the vehicle or from which it is possible to infer the disappearance of the encumbrance.

Advice on pre-radiation survey

To avoid the refusal of the formality, before submitting the request for termination of circulation for definitive export abroad, make a PRA search on the vehicles to be exported, to verify the existence or not of unexpired mortgages or encumbrances which, in the absence of the supporting documentation would prevent the successful outcome of the export cancellation.

Ex officio expulsion in the event of unpaid road tax

The ex officio cancellation occurs when the stamp is not paid for 3 consecutive years.

In this case, the tax recipient region notifies the payment request to the owner, who has 30 days from notification to regularize the situation of back taxation, so that the vehicle is not automatically canceled from the archives of the Public Automobile Registry.

The police bodies will then provide for the official withdrawal of the plates and the registration card. It is however possible to appeal to the Ministry of Finance to defend against the cancellation provision and, in any case, it is necessary to regularize the omitted payments.

Costs intended for radiation

How much is the radiation? Among the costs for the radiation there are the ACI emoluments (€ 13.50) and the stamp duty (€ 36.68 if you present the Certificate of Ownership or € 51.30 if you use the model NP3C).

The vehicle owner is obliged to pay only the cancellation fees from the PRA and the costs for transportation to the authorized collection center.

