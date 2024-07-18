This morning, police officers provided assistance to a citizen whose car caught fire while he was heading home after work, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The agents intervened at 2:55 a.m. on the Juárez-Porvenir highway and the Independencia Bypass in the Zaragoza area, where José Antonio E., 42, said he was driving his gray Saturn EMB9714 and suddenly smoke began to come out of the dashboard, so he managed to get out to ask for help.

Some motorists tried to help with fire extinguishers to put out the flames but they were unable to do so, and then two fire engines, 02 and 11, arrived.

Firefighters’ work ended with the car completely burned, but it was determined that a problem in the electrical system was what caused the fire, according to lieutenants Avilés and Valenciana.

