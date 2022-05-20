THE Freitas Auctioneer holds an auction this Friday (20), at 10 am, with 250 vehicles from banks and insurance companies, including scrap metal and victims.

Among the good deals that can be found, a highlight goes to this Hyundai Creta 1.6 Attitude automatic, year 2020, with 35,488 km. Its price on the Fipe list is BRL 96,841, but its current auction bid is BRL 61,000.

Another good opportunity is a Toyota Corolla XEI 2.0, year 2021, with a record of 32,589 km. Its most recent bid is BRL 90,000, while its price on the Fipe table is set at BRL 141,262.

There is also a Jeep Renegade Sport automatic, year 2017, with 77,506 km. Your current bid is BRL 52,000, while the value on the Fipe table is BRL 78,097. Check out the virtual visitation of this car:

For those looking for a small and different car, the option may be a Smart ForTwo Coupé, year 2010, with its last bid at R$32,000. On the market, it is found for around R$ 50,000.

For those who go in the opposite direction and are looking for a large car, this Chevrolet Spin Activ 1.8 also automatic, year 2019, is part of the auction. $86,049 from the Fipe table.

These vehicles are located at Avenida dos Estados, 584, Gate 2 in Santo André. The information to participate in the auction is in this link.