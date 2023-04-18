A vehicle auction scheduled for Wednesday (19) from 9:30 am, brings together 155 lots between cars, motorcycles, trucks and parts. Held by Milan Leilões, one of the highlights of the auction is a Jaguar XE R-Sportmodel 2016. While its market price is around R$171,000, this auction unit has an offer of R$76,100.

SUVs

The cars in the SUV category have several options, such as a Corolla Cross XREmodel 2023. Your current bid is R$106,200, well below the R$162,463 found as a reference in the Fipe table.

already a Hyundai Crete Limited, model 2022, is on offer at R$60,000, much lower than the R$130,000 that it is usually found on the market. For anyone looking for a Jeep Renegadethe event features a 2016 model with automatic transmission and an offer of R$33,933.33, also below its market price, around R$76 thousand.

pickup trucks

Among the pickup options, one Toyota Hilux SRX diesel double cabin, model 2022, is priced at R$190,600, about R$100,000 below the prices found in stores. Another possibility is a Nissan Frontier Attack, also diesel and model 2022. While its price on the Fipe list is R$205,476, this unit is on offer for R$72,600. The complete list of vehicles that will be auctioned this Wednesday can be found in this link.