MNowadays, almost all major fast food chains offer vegetarian or even vegan products. Currently, however, the main interest of the quick feeders seems to be the effort to produce even larger and more lavish burgers and the like in order to counter the competition from kebab shops and other types of restaurants that are suitable for the masses.

Is that perhaps why we only take vegetarian and vegan foods half-heartedly? Do you perhaps want to continue to give vegetarians and vegans the typical “fast food experience” and are therefore concentrating – as is often the case in the meat alternative market – on using substitutes to create the same taste as always? Meatless food that tastes like meat?