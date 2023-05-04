At the beginning of the century it was released dragonball GT, the “sequel” that all fans of Dragon Ball Z we expected and that ended up in a very strange place within the franchise. GT in fact it is not considered canon according to the mangaka Akira Toriyama.

With a mixed reception from fans, there are things to like and dislike about GT, but if the fans of dragonball It is his opinion on a strong change that came to the look of the prince of the sayajins. And it is that, for some strange reason, Toriyama thought that Vegeta would look good with a mustache.

Vegeta had a new appearance with a shorter haircut than usual and with that hideous mustache that no one could accept. A few chapters later, the mustache disappeared, but few know the real reason why this happened. And the answer couldn’t be cuter.

Adding to the mountain of letters from fans angry about the mustache, Akira Toriyama received a request to remove it from his daughter. Situation that was brought to the anime when Bra asks Vegeta to shave because he looks ridiculous with that mustache.

Few people remember the famous look, but without a doubt at some point you saw an illustration or a poster and wondered… when did that happen? Thank God…or Toriyama’s daughter for expressing what we all thought about that mustache and for making it disappear! Now the question is, what would Vegeta look like if he had aged looking like that? Maybe he would be a bit more like Master Roshi.

Via: 3D Games

Author’s note: I can’t believe it, but I didn’t remember that mustache, suddenly illustrations and posters of that look with short hair, ridiculous clothes and mustache came to my mind that aroused doubts in my mind about what the hell Toriyama had smoked.