





Women who don’t eat meat are more likely to break their hips as they age, according to a study published in the scientific journal BMC Medicine.

The researchers followed 26,000 women, ages 35 to 69, about 28% of whom were vegetarian and 1% were vegan. They were followed for about 20 years, and scientists found that vegetarians were about 33% more likely to suffer fractures than carnivores, reports the British state broadcaster BBC.

+ Meatless Monday: be surprised by this vegetarian burger recipe

Experts at the University of Leeds in the UK believe that a possible explanation is a lack of nutrients that help maintain good bone and muscle health, which increases the risk of breaking the hip.

However, the study authors said that women do not need to abandon vegetarian diets.

Over the course of the 20-year study, 822 (3%) of the volunteers suffered hip fractures. “Our study highlights potential concerns regarding hip fracture risk in vegetarian women. However, as with any diet, it is important to understand personal circumstances and what nutrients are needed for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

According to him, vegetarian diets generally have a lower intake of certain nutrients, such as protein and calcium, which are generally more abundant in meats than in plants. “Low intake of these nutrients can lead to lower bone mineral density and muscle mass, which can make a person more susceptible to hip fracture risk,” says Webbter.

However, the researcher points out that vegetarian diets can vary greatly, with some being healthier and even including animal products such as eggs and fish.

According to the BBC, the scientists’ recommendation is that women who restrict their meat intake need to maintain an adequate weight, add nutrients like vitamin B12 to their diet and stay active, to avoid the risk of fractures.

“Our study is just part of the bigger picture of diet and healthy bones and muscles in old age. More research is needed to explore the role of body weight and identify reasons for different results in vegetarians and carnivores.”

Scientists also say that similar studies should be done to see if the results are similar in vegetarian men.







