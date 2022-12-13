Many classic dishes allow the conversion to a vegetarian version like a charm. This is the case of the Wellington sirloin, that piece of meat wrapped in puff pastry and accompanied by pâté and mushrooms. They say that the original carnivorous dish is of British origin, and it is possible that the name had a patriotic meaning to rename a dish that could be inspired by similar pieces of meat wrapped in dough from the European continent, the one that was isolated from the United Kingdom when there is a storm in the English Channel, which for the English is the English Channel. Of course.

How do we turn a Wellington into a vegetarian dish? It is obvious that eliminating all traces of meat and replacing it with some vegetable element. There are many different formulas in terms of vegetable ingredients, of course; Mushrooms of all kinds are a classic for the filling of a vegetarian Wellington, as well as nuts that not only provide a contrast of textures but also help to give solidity to the whole; This is usually one of the critical points when you substitute meat for vegetable elements. In this sense, we recommend that you do not use only light-textured vegetables, because the filling will probably have little body; nor things that release a lot of water because it will go into the dough. Any fall-winter vegetables with a flavor that matches the above ingredients – such as sweet potatoes – will be welcome.

In short, taking inspiration from here and there, we have chosen portobello mushrooms for our filling, which have a little more flavor than ordinary mushrooms, caramelized red onion, cooked chestnuts (either homemade or vacuum-packed), walnuts and a bit of sweet potato, which contributes to amalgamate the whole. Of course, if you have access to some good, tasty and varied wild mushrooms, use them instead of the mushrooms. As for the puff pastry, we recommend that you look for a brand that has real butter in its composition, the flavor of your Wellington will accuse it. And if you want to make the cake a little less filling, use shortcrust pastry instead of puff pastry.

Difficulty

That of making a decent wrapper with a filling that is undoubtedly not as firm as a piece of meat.

Ingredients

For 6 people

1 medium red onion

50 ml of virgin olive oil

250g portobellos

100g shiitake

4 garlic cloves

1 splash of red wine

150 g of cooked chestnuts

1 medium sweet potato

Salt and pepper

1 rectangular sheet of butter puff pastry

1 egg to paint

Preparation

Heat the oven to 200 °C. Clean the mushrooms with a damp cloth, cut the stem and slice them. Peel the onion and cut it into julienne strips. Pour the oil into a wide frying pan and fry the onion over low heat until it is transparent and begins to brown. Drain from the oil and reserve. In that same oil, cook the mushrooms over high heat until they are soft and the whole is quite dry, since we want the final filling to be relatively firm. Peel and crush the garlic cloves and add them to the mushrooms; Give them a few turns so they lose the raw flavor. Add the red wine and reduce a little. Turn off the fire. Add the toasted onion and the halved chestnuts, and mix. Season the whole with salt and ground pepper at the moment. Peel the sweet potato, put it in a silicone case or in a covered bowl with a plate and cook it in the microwave for about six minutes or until tender (or wrap it in aluminum foil and roast it in the oven until tender, at least least 25 minutes). Let cool until it can be touched. Puree the sweet potato with a fork and add it to the previous filling; mix well and check the seasoning. Rectify if necessary. Spread the puff pastry sheet on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Place the prepared filling in the center of the puff pastry, in the shape of a sausage. Turn one side of the dough over the filling, brush lightly with beaten egg and cover with the opposite side of the dough. Fold the ends of the formed roll and, very carefully, roll the roll so that the joint is facing down (if the dough is purchased, it usually comes with a piece of paper that helps in this task). With a sharp knife, make a diamond pattern on the surface of the puff pastry, being very careful not to pierce it completely. Paint with the beaten egg. Broil in the pie in the lower third of the oven with heat on top and bottom for 30-35 minutes, or until the puff pastry is well-rised and golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.

