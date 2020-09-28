“Ingredients of plant origin represent on average only 39% of the recipe” according to the results of the study conducted by the association Consumption housing environment.

Is veggie steak a scam? Vegetarian and vegan products sold by supermarkets are often more composed of water than vegetable proteins, alert, Monday September 28, the association Consumption housing environment (CLCV).

“More than half of the products are mainly composed … of water! Ingredients of vegetable origin represent on average only 39% of the recipe”, according to the results of the study conducted by the CLCV. Vegetable pancakes are the best students with 53% vegetable protein. Among the 95 vegetarian and vegan products studied, “eight out of ten products contain at least one additive”, specifies the document.

The association calls on manufacturers and distributors to display the Nutri-Score to allow “a quick comparison of the nutritional qualities of products” and to “the creation of an official label recognized by the State to provide reliable and clear information to the consumer”.