This Food law promulgated in 2018 makes it compulsory to set up a vegetarian menu once a week in canteens. Well followed in primary school, it is less so in college and high school according to the study by Greenpeace France.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Almost three quarters of municipalities (73%) apply the Egalim law and offer vegetarian menus at least once a week in nursery and elementary schools. This is what revealed Tuesday, September 22 an investigation by Greenpeace France on compliance with the Egalim law in school canteens.

The Food Law (or Egalim), promulgated at the end of 2018, made it compulsory to offer a vegetarian menu per week, identical for all students, or optional when there is a double choice. According to this survey, 71% of pupils in nursery and primary schools are entitled to a vegetarian menu every week (compulsory or optional). They were only 10% two years ago.

In small towns with less than 100 primary schoolchildren, only 53% obey the law, while 81% of large towns, with more than 1,000 primary schoolchildren, do. In the French overseas departments and territories, the rate of non-application of the Egalim law is also higher. Out of 42 cities whose menus were analyzed, 46% offer less than one vegetarian menu per week in canteens. According to the study, the quality of the menus is there and are diversified. More than half is made up of vegetable proteins (lentils-coconut dhal and vegetarian couscous in particular) and more than a quarter of the vegetarian menus served contain at least one organic component. Only one in five menus consists of omelettes or hard-boiled eggs. Only a quarter of the menus feature products such as soybean cakes, falafels and other processed products.

Greenpeace notes that several cities have taken the lead and are pioneers in sustainable food. Grenoble, Lille, Mouans-Sartoux (Alpes-Maritimes), Paris (2nd, 10th, 19th arrondissements) and Sainte-Savine (Aube) offer all of their students two menus without meat or fish each week. The results of the survey are more mixed in secondary education. Of the 415 establishments whose menus were analyzed by Greenpeace, less than two-thirds of colleges apply the law and barely more than half of high schools (52% of the 493 establishments whose menus were analyzed). The majority of vegetarian menus for middle and high school students consist of omelets. Menus made up of vegetable proteins are rarely offered. Only one in ten vegetarian menus contains an organic component.

Faced with these findings, Greenpeace France asks the government to ensure that the Egalim law is applied by 100% of schools, colleges and high schools. It must thus support “structurally and financially, the establishment of quality vegetarian menus in schools”. The NGO recommends that the experimentation currently in progress of the establishment of vegetarian menus in schools be widened, perpetuated and extended to all collective catering. Each year, about 80,000 tonnes of meat and 120,000 tonnes of dairy products are served to students, recalls Greenpeace. On lunch alone, children consume between two and four times their protein requirements, says the NGO.

The Greenpeace France contributory survey, launched in January 2020, resulted in more than 10,000 contributions. 80% of towns with more than 3,000 inhabitants have been covered in this way. 15,387 vegetarian preschool and elementary school menus were screened in a total of 2,820 cities. They concern around 3.8 million schoolchildren. The menus of 415 colleges and 493 high schools were analyzed. This represents nearly 8% of colleges and nearly 20% of public high schools in the country.