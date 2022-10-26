The bones need calcium and vitamin D to stay strong; the first is a mineral that comes mainly from animal source foods and the second is a vitamin that can be synthesized through the sun’s rays.

In an ordinary diet, a person can obtain the recommended levels of calcium to maintain strong bones, but this may not occur in people following a vegetarian diet.

A person in normal conditions requires 1000 milligrams of calcium per day. Women over 50 years of age require 1,200 milligrams, as do men over 70. In the case of nursing mothers, it is recommended to consume at least 1,300 milligrams of calcium daily.

Although calcium comes from animal foods, it is not the only source, and people on a vegan diet can obtain it in the following ways.

There are adequate levels of calcium in plant foods such as cabbage, nuts, almonds, sesame and legumes such as soybeans or tofu. However, it will depend on how they are prepared if they are preserved or not.

In some cases, soaking, long cooking, fermentation, sprouting and roasting can block calcium absorption and this can be enhanced by consuming vitamin C.

It is also recommended that both vegetarians and those who follow a conventional diet expose themselves to the sun for at least 15 minutes so that the calcium they have in their system is fixed more adequately in their bones by the work of vitamin D that is synthesized by contact with the sun on the skin.

Vitamin D is necessary to fix calcium in the bones. Needs are 600 IU until age 70, when it increases to 800 IU.

Exercise can also help calcium bind to bones in vegetarians, so a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise per day or 2.5 hours per week is recommended.