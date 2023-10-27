Home page World

From: Anna Laura Müller

Split

In the future, guests could be served primarily meat-free food when they return to the mountain hut. Because the menu should be climate-friendly.

Innsbruck – After a strenuous hike, have a refreshing drink and something hearty to eat. Mountaineers can find what they are looking for at one of the many huts run by the Austrian Alpine Club (ÖAV). Because the huts are increasingly being converted to environmentally friendly standards, something in the menu needs to change. Because vegetarian food is also in vogue high in the mountains. In order to obtain one of the club’s internal environmental seals of quality, it is therefore important to make the food in the huts climate-friendly. And that also means: more vegetarian dishes.

The Austrian Alpine Club wants more vegetarian dishes in the huts

They have a significantly lower CO₂ footprint, said Georg Unterberger, head of the huts and paths department, in an interview with the Austria Press Agency (APA). When awarding the seal of quality, the menu in the huts is also checked under the heading “Climate-friendly nutrition” to see whether it is regional and seasonal.

“We don’t want to eliminate meat in huts, but it’s simply not sustainable if I sell a goulash for eight euros,” says Unterberger suedtirolnews.it. That’s why the seal of quality requires “largely vegetarian cottage food”.

Eco-friendly huts must offer vegetarian dishes: DAV developed a catalog of criteria with ÖAV

“In establishments that offer food, at least one vegetarian main dish must be offered,” says the current catalog of environmental quality seal criteria. In addition to the ÖAV, it was also created together with the German Alpine Association (DAV) and the South Tyrol Alpine Association (AVS).

The latest quality seal holders are three ÖAV huts. The Freschen-Haus (Vorarlberg), the Franz-Senn-Hütte (Innsbruck) and the Arthur-von-Schmid-Haus (Graz) most recently passed the test. But DAV huts have also proven to be particularly climate-friendly. In 2022, the Martin Busch Hut and the Hochjoch Hospice (both in the Berlin section) received the seal.

At least the Kaiserschmarrn in Alpine huts is already vegetarian anyway. But there could soon be even more dishes. © Imago Images

The seal of quality is not a new trend for Alpine huts. The ÖAV states that it has been carrying out such tests since 1996. In general, the idea of ​​“avoidance and reduction” has “always been” a constant companion that cannot be ignored, from the planning to the maintenance of the refuges, according to the ÖAV on its website. This would have to do primarily with the location of the huts, in mostly undeveloped areas.

Mobility is a big challenge

And this is also a problem for another point that the Alpine clubs’ sustainability strategy takes into account: mobility. When the environmental quality seal is awarded, it is also evaluated. According to the catalog of criteria, guests and staff must be informed about how they can reach both the hut and nearby destinations using public transport. However, the huts are often not sufficiently connected.

This is one of the reasons why most guests use their own car to travel to a mountain tour, despite their high level of environmental awareness. This was the result of a survey commissioned by the Alpine Club in 2022. 80 percent still drive to the starting point of their mountain tour by car. The main reason for those surveyed is the inadequate connection to the public transport network.

The Austrian Alpine Association wants to become climate neutral by 2033

Despite the great challenge, the ÖAV has set itself an ambitious goal. Not only should more vegetarian dishes make the hut catering more environmentally friendly, the club wants to be completely climate neutral by 2033 at the latest. The ÖAV announced this at a press conference on October 20th. As part of a specially developed climate strategy, the focus is on four areas: mobility, infrastructure (i.e. construction, maintenance and operation of the huts), education and training and finance.

Clemens Matt, Secretary General of the Alpine Club, was optimistic when presenting the strategy: “Our club thrives on togetherness and that is how we live it when it comes to climate strategy. We work on them together and, in exchange, develop many ideas for the practical implementation of the climate strategy goals.”

The most beautiful walks and hikes in the Bavarian autumn: Indian Summer in the Free State View photo series

Sustainability and environmental compatibility is not a new topic within the Alpine clubs. And when it comes to nutrition, her suggestion is not necessarily contrary to eating habits. In Germany, meat consumption has recently fallen and, according to the environmental foundation WWF, less meat on the plate is demonstrably good for the climate. However, the ÖAV’s initiatives do not always meet with positive reactions. Recently, a heated debate broke out about the erection of new summit crosses in Austria. The ÖAV has seen little point in rebuilding since the 1980s. Sustainability also plays a role there. (alm)