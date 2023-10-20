Vegetarian food | The meat ban in daycare centers receives very little support from the decision-makers in Helsinki

The idea of ​​banning meat in Helsinki kindergartens receives very little support from the top decision-makers.

Helsinki only weak support for the meat ban in kindergartens comes from the decision-makers. The actual ban does not get support even from the green member of the Helsinki City Council.

The issue came up earlier when HS reported on Oslo’s decision to stop serving meat in the city’s kindergartens.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Education and Training Johanna Laisaari (sd) considered the initiative worthy of consideration.

“We should also consider this,” Laisaari said in the HS story.

“Personally, I think that in the future it is justified for climate reasons to increase the amount of vegetarian food, but we are already on the right track.”

According to Laisaari, there is no ongoing discussion on the matter between politicians or civil servants. The idea receives little support from the top decision-makers.

Deputy Mayor Daniel Sazonov the coalition is not excited about meat-free kindergartens.

“I’m not a fan of total bans,” he says.

In the big picture, according to him, the climate goals would be promoted the most if there were a vegetarian option available at the same time. If people replaced, for example, half of the meat with vegetables, the total amount of vegetarian consumption would be increased, says Sazonov.

The Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki says that he is ready to consider the matter next year, when the new nutritional recommendations are published. According to him, on a general level, it would be good if more vegetables were eaten and less meat.

At the moment, the Helsinki municipal daycare and school meals offer a vegetable exchange every day, and two days a week there is no meat on offer.

The greens Tuomas Rantanen says that the amount of vegetarian food could very well be increased from this.

“I’m not banning meat, but there could be more vegetarianism.”

At the same time, according to him, you have to take care that the food remains high-quality and tasty.

“If the food is not tasty, there is a risk that vegetarian food will have a bad image. It is good that children are taught to understand that vegetarian food is healthy and completely normal food.”

Basic Finns Mika Raatikainen wouldn’t ban meat in kindergartens either.

“There are quite special examples in the world of people who want to limit what others eat,” he says.

Raatikainen does not establish the climate goals of the state and the City of Helsinki.

“It wouldn’t matter [ilmastolle], even if Finland is removed from the world map. At least I’m not committed to any climate goals.”