On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) there was a day of vegetarian dishes.

The celebrities who cooked last night were: Carmen Barbieri, Dani La Chepi, María O’Donnell and Sol Pérez.

The jury made up of Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato De Santis gave them baskets with whole corn, bowls with oil and gloves. The first task was to clean the seven corn in each basket. Whoever did it faster would have a benefit.

But, small detail … they had to put on the gloves, oil them, peel a corn, and repeat the operation with each of the seven.

The first to finish the mini test was La Chepi, but she was disqualified because Donato understood that the corn was not well peeled.

The same happened with Carmen, who finished the test shortly after Chepi. Chefs reviewed the corn, the winner was María O ‘Donnell.

The challenge of the night

After that little first test was over, the MasterChef jury announced the cooks of the night’s challenge. They tried to make, in 60 minutes, a one hundred percent vegetarian dish with the ingredients that were delivered to them in a basket.

Sol Pérez, who had the silver medal obtained in the previous round, was able to make a personal consultation with the chef that she wanted. He chose, making a Ta Te Ti, Germán Martitegui.

When the participants had already well advanced the cooking of their respective dishes, the surprise arrived: the jury announced that they should incorporate the corn in their dishes.

María O’Donnell was not obliged to do so because she had won the first test of the night.

However, he warned that the corn would add him to his plate and that he was going to use it. “Well, that’s the attitude,” Martitegui was happy to hear the journalist’s reaction.

Maria O’Donnell, on MasterChef Celebrity went to “Benefits Wednesday”, Capture TV.

With the help of Germán

At the time of the tasting, in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, Sol Pérez was between a rock and a hard place.

On the one hand, having had the help of Martitegui guaranteed that his dish would have at least one touch of the chef’s creativity.

On the other hand, it put her at risk of being judged more harshly, precisely because she had been able to consult a specialist.

The truth is that Sol Pérez was successful after the evaluation by the jury. This they told him:

The jury’s verdict

At the end of the broadcast, Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular had to decide which cooks went to “Wednesday of benefits” and which to “Thursday of last chance”.

At the time of giving the verdict, Germán Martitegui began by congratulating the four participants of the night for having carried out the task with great enthusiasm.

However, the chefs had to make their choice. They chose to give the gray aprons to Dani La Chepi and Carmen Barbieri. Thus, they will have to make an effort in the “Thursday of last chance” not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The winners of the day were Sol Pérez and María O’Donnell. They they went up to the balcony and he will cook again today, Wednesday, when the gold and silver medals are disputed.

