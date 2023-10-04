Sushi snacks for your dog, or a grain-free diet for your cat? Owners are increasingly mirroring their furry companion’s food to their own diet. If the owner eats vegetarian, this also applies to his four-legged friend. And he is willing to pay more for it. According to experts, you should pay attention to this. “Animals are animals, we have to make sure we don’t go too far,” says Niels Kalkman of the Animal Protection Society.