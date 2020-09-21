Vegetable prices in Delhi-NCR remain consistently high. Tomato prices have gone up since the month of June, so in the last two months, the prices of potato and onion have also increased by double. Prices of green vegetables are also not coming down. At the same time, by coming to the retail market from the market, there is a difference of up to double the price. In such a situation, the distance of vegetables from the plate of common man has increased further these days. Market traders are expecting a relief from the increased vegetable prices by November. a report…

Delhi’s hall: potatoes sold at double the price of market

Prices of vegetables continue to rise in the capital. Vegetable prices have not come down for the whole month of September. Potato sold in wholesale market at Rs 25 per kg is being sold in retail market for Rs 40 to 50 per kg. According to traders, there is little hope of getting relief from the increased prices of vegetables before November.

Vegetable Bulk Retail potato 25 50 onion 30 50 tomatoes 45 80 cauliflower 50 80 Gourd 20 35

Note: Prices of vegetables in Rs per kg. Wholesale price of delhi ghazipur mandi

According to Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Committee, Delhi people will have to wait till November to get relief from the prices of potatoes. The potato which is coming in now. She is getting cold storage. Farmers have also not been able to properly store potatoes during the bandh. Due to this, prices have increased. In such a situation, potato prices will come down only after the arrival of new crop. The new crop will come in the month of November, after which the prices of potatoes will come down.

Onions can be more expensive

For Delhiites, onions can become more expensive in the coming days. Prices of onion are expected to rise by 30 per cent on the prices of the market. Market administration also agrees. According to SP Gupta, chairman of Ghazipur mandi committee, onion prices may increase in the coming days. This increase in prices of onion will happen in the coming years. Under the information that is being received so far, the onion crop in South India has deteriorated. Now onion has to come from Nashik and Indore. In such a situation, the wholesale price in the market of onion is Rs 30 per kg, it can be up to Rs 40 per kg.

After 10 days, prices of green vegetables will start decreasing

Prices of vegetables may start coming in the budget of the common man from November, but the prices of green vegetables and tomatoes will start falling in the coming 10 days. According to Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Committee, the prices of green vegetables have been affected due to the rain. Now with the passing of rainy season, a new crop is ready. Its first arrival will start coming to Maui in 10 days. New arrivals of tomatoes are also expected in these 10 days. Due to this, the prices of green vegetables and tomatoes can be recorded after 10 days.

Ghaziabad: Big difference between retail and wholesale prices

In Trans Hindon, there has been a spurt in vegetable prices for the last one month. At the same time, there is a big difference between wholesale and retail prices. Businessmen believe this to be due to the monsoon affecting the upkeep and arrival of vegetables. Due to this, the prices of vegetables have gone up.

The most commonly used potato, onion and tomato prices are not decreasing. Tomato is being sold in the wholesale market from Rs 50 to 60 kg. While retail is being sold from Rs 70 to 80 per kg. Similarly, onions and potatoes also remain expensive. Cabbage is being sold in retail for more than Rs 100 per kg. The Adhati Rajkumar of Sahibabad Vegetable Market said that the potatoes in the mandi are coming from Hapur, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Chandausi and Gajraula. Onion comes mostly from Nashik, while tomato is coming from Shimla and Bengaluru. Aadhati Rajkumar of Sahibabad Vegetable Market said that the crop had deteriorated due to rains in the past. Due to this, there has been a decrease in arrivals of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other vegetables in the market. There is very less cargo coming to the market than a month ago.

Noida: Potatoes, onions being sold at double the price

Prices of potato, onion and tomato have increased by two times in March, April at Noida Phase 2 market. However, the prices of other vegetables have also increased marginally. The Phase-Two Vegetable Fruit Market located in Sector-88 is the largest market in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Prices of potato, tomato and onion have increased by two times in the last two to three months. The wholesale price of potato has gone up from Rs 26 to Rs 32 per kg and onion has gone up to Rs 28 per kg. This is the highest this year. This is the reason that potato and onion are being sold from Rs 40 to 50 per kg in city societies and local mandis.

Aadhat businessman Junaid said that the arrival of local potatoes, tomatoes and onions has decreased in the mandi. Now it is being supplied from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haldwani, Himachal. In March, the wholesale price of potato was Rs 10 to 12 per kg. Now wholesale prices have increased more than double. Cabbage has become four times more expensive than the month of March. This is the reason that cabbage sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg is being sold at a wholesale price of Rs 40 to 60. Mangiram Sharma, president of the Vegetable Market Association, said that prices have been affected due to a decrease in arrivals. By the end of October, new yields of tomato, potato and onion will start coming to the market. Prices will come down from November. Apart from this, green vegetables will also come in the market.

Gurugram: Price rise due to tax hike

In Gurugram, vegetables have become costlier in Khandsa market due to expensive vegetables coming from neighboring states. The retail price of Rs 10 to 15 per kg is higher in the mandis of Gurugram city. Jaipal Saini, wholesalers of vegetable market at Khandsa Road, said that the main reason for the continuous increase in the price of vegetables. Earlier one percent was taxed. Now two percent of the sales are being taken. Now the arrival of vegetables is decreasing. Inward will be less and prices will be affected. Potato transplanting is also starting, so the price is also increasing.

Mandi Association head Indra Singh Thakaran said that vegetables will be cheaper after the onset of winter. Potato was sold for Rs 15-20 per kg last month, now it is also priced at Rs 40-50 per kg. Apart from this, prices of other vegetables are increasing rapidly. Mandi Secretary Vinay Yadav said that earlier the tax was imposed on the vegetables by one percent. Two percent tax was started from last month. The prices have increased due to reduced arrival of some external vegetables. As soon as winter starts, the prices of green vegetables will come down.

Faridabad: Cabbage becomes five times more expensive

The wholesale and retail prices of potato-plaza and tomato have more than doubled in April in Faridabad district. At the same time, the price of cabbage has increased five times compared to five to 15 rupees per kg in April. Dabua vegetable market is the biggest market in the district. The same market has a yard in Sector-16A. There is a market here too. Common vegetables needed include potatoes, onions and tomatoes. Currently, the prices of these three vegetables have increased. For the last two months, their prices are not coming down.

Also read: Heavy rains hit paddy, pulses, oilseeds and vegetable crops

Deepak Wadhawan, who is associated with the vegetable business, said that from October, the prices of these vegetables will start decreasing. Potato may come from Punjab by next month. Onion prices will also fall further with the onion exports stopped. Potato and cabbage prices are expected to decline from next month. Vegetable traders say that the local area crop of potato has been exhausted. Potatoes are coming here from Haldwani and Maharashtra. Similarly, onion is coming from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Tomato is also coming from Himachal and Maharashtra. Due to this there is also a difference in prices.

Three major reasons

1. Supply affected due to crop failure due to rain in many places

2. Prices rise as potato planting season begins

3. There will be a decrease in arrivals till the new crop arrives.