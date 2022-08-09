Professor Margarita Koroleva, a Russian nutrition expert, recommends eating cruciferous vegetables to cleanse the body of accumulated toxins.
In an interview with Radio “Sputnik”, the professor points out that cleaning the body of toxins will take place naturally if certain foods are eaten regularly.
She adds, that eating unhealthy foods leads to the emergence of serious health problems. Therefore, relying on a natural system to clean the body of toxins, it will be without complications and side effects.
She says, “When a person needs the body’s detoxification system to function naturally, he must eat a lot of cruciferous vegetables – broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, and cultivated cress, etc., because they contain a high percentage of sulfur.”
She explains that sulfur ensures the absorption of proteins and is a component of the liver enzyme glutathione, which plays an important role in removing toxins from the body naturally.
The expert points out that in the summer, cases of food poisoning increase, as a result of not storing or cooking foods properly, and in order to neutralize these dangerous cases, garlic and fresh onions must be used.
She says, “In addition to their other beneficial properties, they contain natural antibiotics, which guarantee the prevention of infections in the digestive system. This is very useful in the summer especially, when contaminated and not washed vegetables are sold, as well as eating street foods such as grilled meat kebabs, etc., which leads to a change in the gut microbiome and stimulates the inflammatory process in the digestive system.”
