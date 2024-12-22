Pamela Anderson She is a versatile actress and model who has shown her passion for cooking on more than one occasion. Recently, he visited the famous program ‘Good Morning America’ where he spoke, among other things, about his new book ‘I Love You: Recipes from the Heart’in which he brings together some of his favorite recipes.

One of them are the ‘Harvest Veggie Pot Pies’a typical American dish that the actress wanted to reinvent with vegan ingredients. Pot Pies are a recipe similar to an empanada whose interior includes components such as meat or vegetables, but Pamela Anderson has presented an alternative that does not include products of animal origin.

This recipe is very simplealthough it contains many ingredients, it is prepared in a short time and is perfect for including more vegetables in your weekly menu and to use as a starter in a meal with family or friends.

Ingredients for vegetable tartlets

For the dough:

40 g of organic flour.

1 tablespoon of sugar.

½ tablespoon of salt.

270 gr of vegetable butter.

2 teaspoons of ground flaxseed.

160 ml of cold water.

For the filling:

560 g of pumpkin cut into cubes.

100 g of fresh blueberries.

1 chopped carrot

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

Fine sea salt.

Freshly ground black pepper.

1 tablespoon of vegetable butter.

Half a small yellow onion finely chopped.

1 stalk of celery finely chopped.

4 cloves of garlic, minced.

425 g cannellini beans, drained and rinsed well.

3 sage leaves cut into thin strips.

60 ml of white wine.

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons of vegetable butter.

1 tablespoon organic flour.

240 ml of unsweetened vegetable milk.

1 teaspoon soy sauce.

3 sage leaves cut into thin strips.

Fine sea salt.

Freshly ground black pepper.

Tartlet Miroslav Mitic

Recipe for vegetable tartlets

For make the dough We will take a bowl with flour, sugar and salt and beat. Add the vegetable butter and flax seeds and knead with your hands until creating a fine dough. We divide it into two parts (one of a third and the other of two thirds of the size) and put it in the refrigerator for at least less half an hour. For the filling we place the pumpkin, cranberries and carrot on a baking tray and sprinkle with a little oil, salt and pepper and put in the oven for 30-40 minutes at 180 degrees. Once ready, we take it out and let it cool. To assemble the tartlets we take the largest piece of dough and we spread it on the counter or table with a little flour until it is about six centimeters thick. We cut ten circles of dough and place them in a muffin mold, molding them into a basket shape. With the small piece of dough also stretched, we cut another ten circles that will serve as a cover. We mix the roasted and cooked vegetables and we place them on the base of the mold, cover with the circle of small dough and using a fork, we make small holes on top so that the heat enters well. We put it in the oven for a few 35 minutes at maximum power until golden brown and ready to enjoy. To prepare the sauce We put butter and flour in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown. We add vegetable milk, soy and sage and Cook over low heat until the sauce thickens.. We adjust the salt and pepper and that’s it.

Knead Unsplash

Garlic properties

garlic is source of minerals such as iodine, phosphorus and potassium, as well as vitamins of group B and C. “The properties are based above all on the sulfur components it contains (allicin, allyl/diallyl sulfides),” highlights the FEN. Their healing effects They manifest themselves, above all, when ingested raw, but many experts consider that it continues to maintain its properties once cooked.

One of the benefits of garlic is that contributes to the reduction of high blood pressure and arteriosclerosis. It is also used as a dietary supplement to treat various conditions such as high blood cholesterol, the cold or to prevent cancerous diseases.





The effect of this supplement on cholesterol reduction It is a controversial topic, since various studies claim that it does not reduce “bad” cholesterol at all, while others have shown that it helps reduce concentrations of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein, as highlighted in MSD Manuals.

Properties per 100 gr:

Caloric value 114 Kcal.

Carbohydrates 23.4 gr.

Proteins 5.7 gr.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.