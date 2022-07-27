In summer fruit salads appeal because they are juicy and refreshing. If you are a fan of pineapple, you will love this salad that combines beans with this grilled tropical fruit. We finish off the play with some cheese that provides the counterpoint of flavor, and with the acidity of the red onion marinated in citrus juice. The onion softens its itchiness if we macerate it for a while in the juice of a citrus fruit, reduced with some water or not. When I use lime juice I don’t dilute it, and the result is an onion, in fact, less aggressive than if we leave it raw and with a delicious aromatic touch that is not even painted for this salad.

If pineapple is not your thing or you do not have one on hand, there are other fruits that can also be good, such as peach or nectarine, some green plums or some variety that has brown flesh and even melon or watermelon (We have already grilled or grilled all these fruits before with very satisfactory results).

Putting legumes in summer salads is a perfect idea to consume legumes outside of spoon dishes, which are not very appealing (although there are always daring people who dare with them even when the thermometer rises). But combined with light vegetables such as lettuce and onion, they make up refreshing and quite complete options, which can perfectly serve as a single dish.

Difficulty

Little, that of using a pineapple at its point and a quality vegetable.

Ingredients

for 4 people

The juice of 2 limes

1 purple onion

250 g fresh or feta cheese

2 lettuce hearts

300g fresh pineapple

400 g red or black beans, already cooked and drained of their liquid

Virgin olive oil to taste

A few fresh mint leaves

Salt to taste

Preparation

Squeeze the juice from the limes and put it in a bowl. Peel and cut the red onion into rings; put it in the bowl with the juice. Remove so that everything is impregnated. Cut the cheese into small pieces. Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce, wash the leaves and dry well. Cut into small pieces. Peel the pineapple and cut it into pieces to taste, removing the hard center. Paint a grill with olive oil, heat it over high heat and brown the pineapple pieces. Put the drained beans with the chopped lettuce in a bowl and season with salt, olive oil to taste and some of the lime juice from the macerated onions. Stir well and transfer to a bowl. Garnish on top with the toasted pineapple, the cheese cubes, the drained onion and the chopped mint leaves.

