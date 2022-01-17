Ingredients: 350 gr of rice; 100 g of mushrooms; 1 stick of celery; 60 gr of round green beans; 4 cherry tomatoes; 1 fresh spring onion; 40 grams of butter; Olive oil; Salt; Pepper; 3 tablespoons of grated Parmesan; dried basil; Parsley; Vegetables soup.

Put a low saucepan over the heat with a drizzle of oil and over medium heat sauté the mushrooms sprinkled with a little dried basil until lightly browned. Remove and set aside. Add the butter to the pan and poach the finely chopped spring onion together with the celery stick, clean and without strands. Meanwhile, we clean the green beans, remove the ends and cut them into small pieces. Blanch them for a couple of minutes in boiling water, drain them. And we add them to the poached onion and celery. Add the rice and raise to medium heat.

We sauté for a minute and from this moment, we will add a little hot broth each time while we do not stop stirring the rice for 16 minutes. Meanwhile, in a frying pan over high heat, sauté the cherry tomatoes, making a small cut in the skin. When the rice has finished cooking, add the grated Parmesan and stir well to integrate it. Serve with chopped parsley sprinkled on top and a cherry tomato.