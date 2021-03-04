By Gérard Le Puill

For a year and due to confinement, purchases of canned vegetables and frozen foods by French households have been on the rise. In volume, purchases in stores increased by + 8.5% for frozen foods and + 7.7% for canned foods over the first 9 months of 2020 compared to 2019. A peak of + 31% for frozen foods and + 28% for canned food was even reached during the spring containment, according to the Interprofession of Canned and Frozen Vegetables.

This Interprofession has just produced a document in which it affirms that all of the challenges it faces “can only continue to be met on the condition of creating value allowing fair remuneration for all links. To be successful, the true value of products from the French industry must be taken into account by distribution as well as by consumers. It is on this condition that the French canned and frozen vegetable sector will be able to continue to contribute effectively to French and European food sovereignty by offering healthy and quality products, as it has proven every day since the start of the food crisis. “.

In diplomatic terms, this text asked large-scale retailers to agree to pay store entry prices that allow market gardeners who produce canned vegetables to be properly remunerated as well as companies which process these products, when the time comes. annual negotiations between distributors and their suppliers. These companies are numerous in regions such as Hauts de France, Pays de la Loire, Normandy, Brittany and part of the Center-Val-de-Loire region. For their part, consumers are invited to favor national production, which promotes employment and reduces the carbon footprint of products on the shelves in stores.

Help consumers choose the French origin

According to the Interprofession document, when shopping for canned and frozen foods, variety is the first purchase criterion before price in the eyes of 78 to 80% of consumers. They are even more numerous to have “confidence in their sanitary qualities (86% for canned goods; 90% for frozen foods). They also trust their nutritional and taste qualities, their origin as well as the mode of production ”. Likewise, “the“ Fruits et Légumes de France ”logo, one of the commitments of the sector plan established in 2017 to facilitate the identification on packaging of the French origin of vegetables, are now known by 53% of French people. They consider that its presence is a factor in encouraging purchasing: 75% for canned goods and 79% for frozen foods ”. It remains that 47% of buyers are not there yet and tend, for many, to seek the lowest price.

In the canned and frozen vegetable sector, producers follow very strict specifications. This is the condition for obtaining quality products. “All of the production from cultivated areas is the subject of cultivation contracts, signed between producer organizations and partner processing companies. The contract is negotiated before the campaign and defines the destination of the vegetables to the partner processing companies. Even before sowing, farmers know the outlet for their production and the negotiated price. At the same time, the contract assures processing companies that they will have volumes of vegetables in quantity and quality corresponding to their needs to meet market demand ”, we read in the Interprofession’s file. .

The firm Bonduelle also finds its account there

For decades, the Bonduelle firm has signed contracts of this type each year with vegetable producers, particularly in the Hauts de France. It can thus be supplied according to its needs and on a regular basis with green beans, peas and carrots, Brussels sprouts and other vegetables. It also signs contracts with sweet corn producers in southwestern France. This contractualization integrates the selection of seeds, cultivation techniques and calendars. To achieve these results, the Interprofession specifies that, “the sowing dates are defined in such a way as to guarantee a staggering of harvests essential to the regular supply of the processing workshops so that the vegetables are worked within a few hours after their production. harvest ”.

Likewise, “for each of his harvests delivered, the farmer keeps an identity card up-to-date: his identification, the plot cultivated, the seeds selected, the date of sowing and irrigation. Each canned or frozen vegetable thus benefits from full traceability ”. We verified this reality during a press trip organized by contract vegetable producers in the Hauts de France a few years ago.

With global warming and the resulting droughts, it is impossible today to produce quality vegetables without precision irrigation. “A minimum of water is necessary for maximum efficiency,” underlines the Interprofession. However, in 2020, “the cultivation of certain areas could not be completed and had to be abandoned due to bad weather conditions. The volumes harvested are lower than the expected volumes by 14% in peas, 12% in flageolets and 11% in beans ”.

The prices of metals increase those of canned goods

Quite unexpectedly, the main difficulty facing companies specializing in canned vegetables today is the rise in the price of metal containers. According to the Federation of Canned Food Industries (FIAC) steel and aluminum prices increased between 8% and 12% during the year 2020 for cans intended for canned vegetables. However, says FIAC, “depending on their composition and their specificities”, these metal boxes “can represent up to 50% of production costs”, in particular for small manufacturers who only produce modest volumes but which remain numerous in France.

Thus, in a Europe practicing free trade between 27 member countries and permanently negotiating free trade agreements with third countries such as those of Mercosur, a tax in a single country on the recycling of metal packaging as provided for in France in 2021 to the tune of 12.5% ​​for steel and 11% for aluminum can put companies in difficulty.

The ketchup tomato at 12 cents per kilo

But the main difficulty still stems from the annual negotiations on entry prices into stores which have just been concluded between manufacturers and large-scale retailers. In a recent press release, the Professional Organization of Tomato Producers for Ketchup made the following observation: “In a kilogram of ketchup sold on average € 3.40 to the consumer, there is, according to the recipes, 1.5 to 2 kilos of fresh tomatoes which are paid to the producer between 12 and 16 centimes. An increase in supermarket prices of 2 to 3 cents per kilo of ketchup or sauce would allow all players in the Transformed Tomato sector to perpetuate their agricultural production and agrifood processing tools and thus renew all generations. by guaranteeing French food sovereignty (…) For an annual consumption of 3 to 5 kilos of sauces and ketchup combined per person, this therefore represents 10 to 15 cents per year for the consumer, ie 1 cent per month ”.

Is it too much to ask of Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Leclerc and the others who flood our mailboxes with advertising leaflets to compete for market share throughout the year?