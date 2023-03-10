Lebanese youth suffer from a lack of job opportunities, especially after the decline in the value of the currency against the US dollar by 93 percent between 2019 and 2023, the collapse of the value of salaries in pounds and the closure of many institutions, bringing unemployment to a rate of 40 percent.

In light of this bleak picture, 22-year-old Veronica Nemer decided to rebel against reality and start her new career as a street vendor of vegetables, traveling around the Lebanese regions to earn her living from her own work.

Veronica’s story began only four weeks ago, after she decided to establish her own business, so she bought a van and turned it into a mobile store selling vegetables and fruits in various Lebanese regions.

From running a business to selling vegetables

Veronica says in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” that, after obtaining a license in business administration, she traveled to Romania, but the alienation did not like her, so she returned to Lebanon and was happy to return, and worked in several fields and tested her capabilities, after which she decided to establish her own project, which She started it from scratch, so she searched for a (van) to buy and equip it according to the rules, to display the vegetables and fruits inside, and painted it in colors that suggest positivity and joy, and wrote on it the name of her own project, “Hazak Mazzak.”

I broke the barrier of fear and embarrassment

Veronica’s project caused a positive stir in the areas she used to sell vegetables, especially since the girl broke the barrier of fear and embarrassment, noting that she wakes up at five in the morning and goes immediately to the vegetable and fruit market to buy her fresh goods, and starts driving the colorful (van) with joyful colors from 8:30 am. And until 2:00 in the afternoon, when she deliberately spreads a positive atmosphere through the music she plays from the van, so that customers start to turn to her car and buy from her.

The Motivation Behind the “Hezak Mazzak” Project

Veronica explains in her interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the will and determination formed the main motivation for establishing and embarking on the “Hezak Mazak” project, in addition to the positive comments and daily encouragement that she receives from merchants and customers, as she sells vegetables every day in a different area, which is what It gives her support to keep going.

She says that, through the “Sky News Arabia” website, she encourages every girl or woman to be patient, persistent, determined, and the will to work towards achieving her goal and establishing her project, no matter how difficult the circumstances and whatever her age.

Great encouragement from customers

And in one of the streets of the Antelias region in Al-Matn, which is about 10 kilometers away from Beirut, Veronica parked the van and customers began to turn to her and buy from her, as Christina says in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that she saw the Volkswagen from the balcony and there was a girl saleswoman in it, which prompted her to Buying from her and encouraging her, confirming that she will wait for her every week to support her, while another customer says that she came across Veronica and her mobile shop, and she came to buy from her and encourage her, expressing her admiration for the young vegetable seller.

Volunteers to work with Veronica

As for Elio, who was working with Veronica, he revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that he had seen her on social media and communicated with her, offering to accompany her and experience a day’s work with her, and therefore he accompanied her, knowing that he had absolutely no experience selling vegetables, but he was impressed by the idea and initiative by the girl. The young woman, her audacity and success, pointing out that all girls must work or do work like Veronica.