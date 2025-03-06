Rich in nutrients, this preparation will become the best ally for the days you need to eat hot





Anyone who cooks always has those Recipes of ‘Cabinear Fund’ They are always well and comfort us. Those that are an easy resource, we would do almost with the eyes closed and we have them lists in a moment. For me one of those is this wonderful soup that brings together in the same very fine chopped vegetable dish, creamy legumes and the deep flavor of a good broth.

This recipe does not need previous soaking since we will use already cooked and canned beans, we only need to rinse them well under the cold water tap and drain them. We reserve them until the moment of incorporating them into the soup. If you have red beans or beansdo not hesitate to use them instead of white, there is an equally delicious and very colorful soup.

Frozen spinach

150 grams

150 grams Cooked white beans

400 grams

400 grams Carrots

400 grams

400 grams Leek

A branch

A branch Mushrooms

4 or 5

4 or 5 Potato

A not very big

A not very big Sweet onion

1

1 Garlic

3 teeth

3 teeth Broth

A liter

A liter Hot water

600 ml

600 ml Salt and pepper

To taste

To taste Extra virgin olive oil

4 or 5 tablespoons

4 or 5 tablespoons Laurel

A sheet

When you have the ingredients prepared, you can prepare this recipe so rich in nutrients.

We will first prepare all the vegetables pearing them and chopping them in Brunoise: the fine chopped garlic, the onion, the celery, to which we will remove the strands previously, the carrot, the mushrooms and the potato, in small cubes too. We begin by sautking in a wide pot the onion and garlic in olive oil with the bay leaf. We remove a couple of minutes until they begin to brown. We add the chopped celery, carrot and mushrooms. Let’s sauté well and finally put the potato in cubes. We continue to skip until they release all their flavor to the soup and begin to soften. We incorporate some salt and pepper, the well -dragged beans and the hot broth. We cook over medium-high heat about 15 minutes. We add the remaining hot water and spinach, I love using the cut and frozen spinach for this recipe that is already presented in format of small cubes or balls, since with 5 more minutes of cooking over low heat we already have the plate finished. We adjust of salt and black pepper and serve in bowl or deep dishes. We can accompany this soup with a toast of good bread with oil, a bit of grated Parmesan or egg, it can be a chopped hard egg or an egg passed by water.

