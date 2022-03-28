One of the transformations Dragon Ball Super that have become more popular in recent times is that of ultra-ego from Vegeta. It is for the same reason that one of the extras included in the 18th volume of the manga has drawn a lot of attention.

This is a full body illustration of the prince of the saiyans applying this technique. Several details that were known but are now better appreciated come to light. For example, the absence of eyebrows.

In its place appear a kind of crests, which stand out more in the case of this character. His hair takes on a purple hue, and the same applies to his eyes.

As for the pupils of the latter, they become similar to those of Goku When you apply the technique of ultra instinct. Something that also stands out in the drawing of Toyotarou is that muscle mass increases and is more defined. But another aspect comes to light.

What happens is that the suit Vegeta is destroyed, and it is one of the results of what it implies that you use the ultra-ego on Dragon Ball Super. The first time this warrior used this technique was to face granola.

He was about to beat him, but the problem is that he is a ‘two-edged sword’. The damage received by the person who applies it increases its power, but if it is excessively injured it brutally affects its body.

Vegeta’s Ultra Ego in Dragon Ball Super implies danger

So that Vegeta became very powerful… for a while. As the battle with granola he suffered more, and could not go on. But while he applied the ultra-ego was able to take advantage of power of destruction in the likeness of Bills.

The bad thing was that he couldn’t take full advantage of it due to his inexperience in controlling it. Despite the failure of prince of the saiyans it is very likely that the ultra-ego continue to appear in the series.

Some see in ultra-ego from Vegeta a transformation similar, at least in concept, to that of majin vegeta. When this character fights in this way, he is carried away by his instincts and bloodlust.

He is invaded by the pleasure of battle and allows him to face the toughest rivals. But it has the consequences of it. It remains to be seen how this concept is handled in the future. maybe this Saiyan I can find a way to handle it better in Dragon Ball Super.

