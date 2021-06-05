While many await the animated return of Dragon ball super, a series derived from the franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes and that it is based on an arcade card game, it continues to give something to talk about.

All because a new form of Vegeta. This is the one that some suspected would appear sooner or later, and that we shared with you a few weeks ago. The Prince of the Saiyans a new and fearful power has awakened.

Vegeta manages to control a fascinating new power

The name of this new transformation in English is Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Controlled Berserk. In Spanish it could be Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Berserk Controlled.

Sure many will abbreviate it as SSGSSCB. When this warrior uses this technique, he must first transform into a Super Saiyan Blue. It is after that it is covered with an energy type ‘berserk’, which is similar to another fighter, Cumber.

Surprise! Dragon Ball Vegeta reveals his new form with evil

Unlike the latter, Vegeta he is able to control this evil energy. That gives you a tremendous increase in power in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

However the Prince of the Saiyans he retains his special techniques. So more than anything, this is limited to their looks and strength. The big question that some will ask is whether it is something canon or not. Technically, it is not, like everything that appears in this derivative of the series.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes get new cards

By means of this way Vegeta could get rid of Cumber Y Turles. It will not be easy for him to defeat the reborn Goku black, one of the worst threats the universe has ever known, but at least it will help a little to become a SSGSSCB.

What seems very clear is that Bandai is going to take advantage of this transmission. Especially for the arcade machine cards we mentioned earlier. This is part of a new wave of these that came out in Japan.

In addition to the letter corresponding to Vegeta, those corresponding to Gogeta, Vegito Y Goku black. Only in the case of the latter as Super Saiyan Pink, an exclusive transformation of this evil version of the maximum Warrior Z.

It’s a better quality look at these characters thanks to these articles. It will be a matter of seeing how events unfold in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which continues its broadcast.

Sources [1][2].



