Although much of the current attention in dragon ball It is centered on the series Superfans fondly remember GT. Perhaps it is outside the official canon, but he had attractive ideas and among them is Vegeta Super Saiyan 4.

That is one of the most powerful transformations available to the Prince of the Saiyans, but cannot generate it by itself. To achieve this, he has to resort to a lightning generator bruits made by bulma.

Only by means of this ingenious machine is he able to regenerate his tail and recover some of his missing states, such as that of a giant ape.

It is a different case from Goku that if he is able to get it by himself. Despite the above, it is one of the most popular appearances of Vegeta and it is likely that a new figure based on this will catch their attention. It is a product of the line SHFiguarts from Tamashii Nations.

On the official website of the franchise dragon ball there are details about this new figure of Vegeta Super Saiyan 4. As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, it has joints, so it is possible to place it in the most diverse poses.

In this way, it stands out for its dynamism and versatility. For what has been announced, it is the newest product that uses the best modeling techniques of Tamashii Nations.

Don’t worry about Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta’s hair

Due to the way this figure was modeled from Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 The long hair of this character does not hinder when moving his head and neck. Among the extra parts included is a Final Shine Attack.

It is an ideal figure to place next to the Goku Super Saiyan 4, which must be purchased separately. They are without a doubt one of the best products out there. Dragon Ball GT. When will it be available for sale?

According what was planned It will be in December 2022. Its parts include the main body, three different expressions on its face, five pairs of optional hands, the aforementioned attack effect, and of course, its tail.

It is a fairly complete figure and we recommend that you check with your favorite provider to find out if you can reserve it at once. Regarding its price, most of the products Tamashii Nations they are accessible.

If you want to know more about Dragon Ball GT consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general.