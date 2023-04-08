Something that makes the franchise very dear to dragonball it is precisely its dubbing cast, since some of the actors impregnate a bit of their being in these caricatured beings. One of the most respected is neither more nor less than Ryo Horikawa, who lends his voice to Vegeta, and that although he is doing well with the dubbing, he is also committed to other projects.

Horikawa shared a preview of what their single will sound like, Beloved Blue. This song will help celebrate his 60 years in the industry, since the actor has been in the business for quite some time. The best thing is that the complete piece will not take too long to launch, since from the April 26 they will be able to give it a listen on their favorite platform.

This mentions regarding the song:

It seems like a long time, but when I think back, 60 years have passed in the blink of an eye. The release of my first single comes at this momentous moment. The theme of all four songs is “fight”, but it’s not just about “fight”, and I think you will. I feel a sense of insatiable resistance and challenge to one’s fate and destiny. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me over the years. I will continue to evolve non-stop and show you a new Ryo Horikawa. It’s a support song for those who continue to challenge themselves every day.

This will be the perfect way to continue consolidating with the fans while new audiovisual material from dragonball is released.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s a bit weird that there’s still no new season of Dragon Ball Super, and it’s weird why Toei Animation is passing up this golden opportunity. We’ll see if they decide to return this legendary franchise to the anime later.