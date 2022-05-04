Over the years, technology has made great strides, creating at the same time new needs for all users in step with the times.

Almost all of us have more than one technological device with us which, in order to function, it will invariably require a more or less important and more or less daily energy toll.

For this reason, one of the most useful and popular objects for years is the powerbank which allows us to have a recharge source available to us at any time; actually in recent years, with the spread of battery phone, powerbanks are slightly less common, but they are still indispensable for more energy-hungry smartphones or for those who often travel long distances.

On this specific market niche some companies have concentrated their business among themselves Veger emerges who has a line of power banks for all needs.

This is because with the progress of technologies, the devices to be charged have increased, but also the capacity of their batteries, therefore the old cylindrical or pocket powerbanks are no longer sufficient to carry out their tasks as well as an innovation on the standards for these particular tools was necessary.

Because of this Veger has dedicated itself to the creation and marketing of various types of power banks united by excellent performance, portability and good charging capabilities.

Among all their products today I will tell you about C10powerbank which belongs to their line with built-in cableswhich we will talk about in the course of the review.

A supply of energy with Veger C10

The packaging of this Veger C10 is as essential as it could not be: a simple cardboard box that introduces us to the characteristics of the product, open which we find ours Veger C10 placed inside a transparent plastic block, with two leaflets that explain what little there is to explain about the product.

Taken in hand the powerbank we understand that it is a product not very light but solid and well built.

On the front we find the LED display indicating the remaining charge percentage, on the left side the power button while between the back and the top of the powerbank we find everything we need to use it.

Veger C10 is provided with 4 total cables (3 for charging) that allow us to use it with everything without having to look for various cables and cables every time: there is an output at our disposal lightningone USB type C it’s a micro USB to be used to recharge the devices at our disposal. The last cable is a simple one USB to be used instead for the charge of ours powerbank.

On the top of the product, we find two further slots, USB And USB type C for further charging via external cables (or to charge the battery).

The ability to Veger C10 and of 10,000 mAhtherefore enough to recharge a smartphone several times or to provide energy for a full tank of very powerful devices, laptop And tablets included.

All cables that the powerbank is equipped with have the same output a 5V / 2.0A for which we can quickly recharge up to 4 devices at the same time.

Fast charging of course it does not mean fast charge, therefore, even where available, this function will not be enabled; after all, a wall charger normally has an output between 5V And 9Vhowever, it follows that we will be able to fully charge a smartphone from 3,000 mAh of battery in about a couple of hours.

Moreover, the intention of Veger is to focus more on the safety of the recharge than on the speed, an element which is, after all, negligible if the recharge source travels with us. Inside, in fact, the manufacturer has inserted a smart chip deputy to manage the phases of office avoiding overloads And power surgesthus preserving the connected devices.

All of this we pay for in terms of portability, since Veger C10 it is a brick that weighs more than 200 grams; certainly the use of resistant but light materials helps to keep the weight acceptable but it is certainly not the maximum of comfort while remaining much more manageable than other similar products, especially a few years ago.

Just to help us carry our powerbank around, perhaps while we have the mobile phone connected to charge, always on the top there is a cord (which is the micro USB cable) from which to hold the Veger C10 to avoid having to carry it directly in your hand.

You can find the Veger C10 power bank on the official site.