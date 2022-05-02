Veger ACE100 is the answer to the big question “Where do I attach it? I have all the USBs full! “ or the solution for forgetting the charger at home. Yes, even if the powerbank is used to avoid having to carry the charger behind, at times you will have noticed that it was too low, and you have been screwed. Here the wall charger runs to your aid.

Veger ACE100: presentation

Inside the box you will find:

Veger ACE100 powerbank (218g only)

a wrist usb-c cable

18 months warranty (the only power bank company to guarantee for that long)

The super compact and lightweight design, very light indeed, goes well with the USB hidden in the lanyard, which will allow you to avoid carrying around a bag, or to access it as quickly as possible. A button on the front will tell you the charge level, at the top you will find two USB ports and one USB-C, while at the bottom you will find the retractable AC socket.

Veger ACE100: info and tests

Nominal capacity : 10,000 mAh (3.85 V)

: 10,000 mAh Battery display: Led

Dimensions: 123x60x28.7mm

Weight: 218g

Operation with wall charger AC: 100-240V 50 / 60Hz 0.5A

UBC Type-C / USB 1 / USB 2 output: 5V / 3A max (with fully charged power bank)

Power Bank function Type-C input: 5V-3A / 9V-2.0A / 12V-1.5A (PD + QC protocol)

Type-C output: 5V-3A / 9V-2.2A / 12V-1.5A (PD + QC protocol)

USB1 / USB2 Output: 4.5V-5.0A / 5V-4.5A / 9V-2.0A / 12V-1.5A

Battery power: 38.5V

Maximum power: 22.5W (PD 20W) Dual function support

Materials: Lithium polymer battery, fiberglass case, anti-scratch and fireproof

In a nutshell, what do all these figures mean? Meanwhile Veger ACE100 has two ways to recharge, one fast on the wall, in about 3 and a half hours, and another via USB-C cable with a non-QC adapter in about 6 and a half hours, while with a QC in the same time that from the wall.

Once fully charged, if only one USB QC slot is used, it will be possible to take advantage of the complete quick charge, as from a home socket. Charging times obviously depend on the capacity of the battery you are using on your smartphone or device.

If, on the other hand, both USB QC outputs are used, it will not be halved at all, and here I will pause for a moment. In fact, it is possible to recharge 3 devices at the same time, two of which in QC, but what exactly happens? Empirically, a lot of things are actually simple. Two QCs simultaneously lose about 30% of charging time, this from my tests, so everything subjectively, while 3 devices, about 70%, effectively losing the QC.

This does not mean that it cannot be used effectively with 3 devices, you just have to think of it more as a survival tool for that eventuality, to give the 3 devices the possibility of not turning off, rather than recharging them, and I do not think it is an eventuality. really common. While if the Veger ACE100 is connected to the wall, you can use it as a much less bulky power strip, to recharge 3 devices at the same time.

In the most common daily use, and for a single smartphone for example, it is a more than abnormal spare power pack. In fact, once charged it is able to provide you with about 2 full recharges plus a recharge of about 60%, but for some devices even 6, such as headphones for example. Obviously it is designed for devices that use QC, while on Apple it is possible to take advantage of the power delivery technology, even if during my tests I was able to keep an iPhone alive without recharging it.

If you have a laptop with a USB-C port, you can also use it to stabilize it for some time, and maybe gain important minutes to save a job for example. For tablets, on the other hand, it is possible to completely recharge them at least 2 times, obviously if equipped with QC and not Applein that case you will already be home for quite a while.

The dimensions are equivalent to 3 smartphones in the stack, but very light, it is however bulky for a small handbag, but the possibility of carrying it on the wrist is the most comfortable solution in the vast majority of cases, because it does not fit well in the trouser pockets.

The most incredible function that came to my mind is instead that of charging the joypads while playing, without having to get up and attack them on the fly. I noticed that after 1 hour they were almost fully charged.

I would have liked to have also had the wireless charging option, it would have been the icing on the cake, since the Verger ACE100 has no flaws in what it offers. Unfortunately I disagree with the decision to keep the price low, not providing premium materials, but only plastic. The aluminum would also have given more structural strength, and also a more “cool” feel!

I would also have liked a couple of adapters and an extra cable, perhaps the elastic ones with magnetic USB, to avoid entangling in the handles when worn on the wrist and risking breaking something, such as having the phone pulled and find it broken on the ground.

You can find the Veger Ace100 on the official website.