Not even the rain prevented La Lonja from looking overflowing. The PP candidate, Pepe Vegara, found the support of former mayors Emilio Bascuñana and Mónica Lorente, and the party’s provincial president, Toni Pérez, for his first campaign act. The mayor appeared before his people as the key to putting Orihuela back on track after a motion of censure, he described, “artious and that in no case did he pursue the good of Orihuela or the people of Oriolan, I refer to the evidence.”

At no time did the candidate refer to his judicial situation beyond some veiled reference. «He has no plan and that is why they will try to dirty the campaign, so that the focus instead of being on the presentation of a project will try to raise all the dust they can to see if they are capable of confusing someone, of misleading them about the true fact. that, for example, although it served as a base excuse for the motion of censure, today we continue without budgets ».

Vegara also did not skimp on criticism of the insurance situation, the delay in collecting the subsidy from the party commissions, the closure of the beach bars or the loss, he said, of “more than 30 million euros in subsidies.” What’s more, the candidate was proud and commented sarcastically that “the Popular Party has the best program and the rest of the parties know it because, in fact, they copy our projects.” In this sense, he listed the Sports City or the historic center. «If we talk about the city, the mayoress and her inseparable travel companion José Aix, go to ask about the sports city. If we talk about regeneration of the historic center, revitalization, rehabilitation, he comes out to offer derisory amounts (400,000 euros) to support the historic center ».