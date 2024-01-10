The initiative which aims to try a vegetarian or vegan diet for the month of January is called 'Veganuary'. According to Eurispes 2023 data, today vegetarians in Italy represent 4.2% of the population, while vegans are 2.4% (they were 0.6% in 2014). To prevent Veganuary from becoming just one of many trends, resulting in a restrictive dietary model without real beneficial effects – reports a note – it is important to dispel some false myths that have always accompanied those who choose a plant-based diet. Fruit and vegetables constitute, in fact, an important part of plant-based diets, but it is good to remember that land products should also represent the predominant part of a healthy omnivorous diet.

“A vegan or plant-based diet – explains dietician Ambra Morelli – is generally associated with a greater consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, dried fruit and a reduction in the intake of saturated fats: all of this is positive for health However, a vegan diet can be difficult to balance and respect, and it is important to know which nutrients to pay attention to, also to avoid the risk of limiting the variety of your diet, depriving yourself of the necessary fuel”. Here are some tips from the dietitian to face the vegan month in a balanced and energetic way. First of all, build a balanced vegan meal so that it contains the right mix of vegetable proteins, in order to cover the needs of essential amino acids, carbohydrates, vegetables and healthy fats. Accept nature's suggestions, favoring seasonal foods such as cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, different types and colors of cabbage, etc.) and citrus fruits (oranges, clementines, mandarins, etc.), as well as apples, pears, kiwis, pomegranates which they are an important source of antioxidant substances to strengthen the immune defenses precisely in the most critical period of the year.

Smart snacks are excellent, better by choosing simple and natural foods such as a handful of 30 grams of almonds which are not only a delicious snack, they are also a concentrate of nutrients, and provide vegetable proteins, fibers and healthy fats as well as being a rich source of vitamin E. Almonds are also rich in magnesium, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, as well as riboflavin (B2) and a source of niacin (B3) and thiamine (B1), all elements that contribute to metabolism energetic. Therefore, with almonds you can get a nutritious boost that helps by increasing the sense of satiety. A study – we read in the note – highlighted that a mid-morning snack based on almonds, compared to no snack, helped participants control their appetite and reduced their caloric intake at lunch and dinner.

And again: take time, the body may need time to get used to a potential increase in fiber and to effectively process nutrients within the diet; but also prefer leafy green vegetables such as cabbage, cabbage, broccoli, rocket, Brussels sprouts and spinach which are rich in important nutritional elements such as vitamin C, which contributes to the absorption of iron at the intestinal level. By consuming them fresh and just picked, they are very pleasant raw in salads, they have greater stability of the natural vitamin C content. If they are then seasoned with the addition of citrus juice, a better absorption of iron will be promoted. These vegetables also contain B vitamins, called folate, which help reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Green light for herbs and spices, natural flavor enhancers that play a vital role in creating tasty dishes with little or no salt, an element linked to hypertension, a condition that increases the risk of many heart diseases, including stroke, kidneys and atherosclerosis. Finally, it is important to drink enough water, even during the winter, preferably throughout the day. A study that examined the effects of dehydration in women found that even mild dehydration (without having yet felt thirsty) leads to repercussions on mood, with greater difficulty carrying out normal daily tasks and concentration problems.

Veganuary can also be a good opportunity to reflect on how to embrace a more sustainable diet. A University of Oxford study found that plant-based foods like almonds are responsible for fewer greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of food than, for example, beef, poultry or dairy products. Almonds also have the added benefit of being a zero waste food.