Fruit and vegetables instead of meat and fish – hundreds of thousands of people around the world take part in the “Veganuary” campaign. © Fabian Sommer / dpa

The non-profit organization “Veganuary” has again called for a month without meat and cheese. More than 532,000 people worldwide have registered – but in fact there are probably many more.

Berlin – Without meat and cheese in the new year: At the beginning of the so-called Veganuar, more than 532,000 people worldwide (as of January 7th) registered online for the campaign to avoid animal products in January.

However, this is only an interim result, as some interested parties did not start until later this month, said a spokeswoman for the non-profit organization “Veganuary”, which claims to encourage people to go vegan in January – and beyond Life. Participants from Germany are also there. However, your number will only be published after the end of the campaign.

On the website, the organization provides information on changing food. There you can find recipes for “zucchini bruschetta”, “oat grill with pasta salad” or “sandwich with algae kofte”. There are also links to vegan offers from food producers, delivery services and restaurant chains.

Many participants without registration

According to the organization, more than 582,000 people registered for the “Veganuar” last year. The investigation of a market research institute on behalf of the campaign showed that up to ten times more people than registered use the month as an opportunity to try a plant-based diet.

According to its own cautious estimates, the non-profit organization will reach, if not exceed, the number of participants in 2021 this year. However, one does not know how the pandemic will affect the result, said the spokeswoman.

In addition to stars such as the presenter and doctor Eckart von Hirschhausen or the singer Leslie Clio, companies also advertise the “Veganuary”. So are Edeka, Dr. Oetker and Subway, for example, as well as Gorillas and Nestlé. The aim is to inspire as many people as possible to try out a plant-based diet, said the spokeswoman. When companies call on their workforce to participate, “it has a far-reaching effect – and this is our goal in terms of climate, environmental and animal protection”. dpa