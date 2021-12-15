Home page world

Vegan nutrition in children is a particularly sensitive issue. © Monkey Business / imago

A vegan is sued by her ex-husband because he was worried about the child’s health. The court orders weekly meat consumption for the child.

Bergamo – A vegan mother has to assert herself in court because her ex-husband is suing her because she had a vegan diet for their child. The father found a completely meat-free diet questionable and not conducive to the growth of the young son. The civil judge and nutritionist are of a similar opinion.

