Because a man grilled meat in his garden, his neighbor threatened to go to court. The chronology of an escalated conflict.

Perth – Curious neighborhood dispute: A woman had her neighbor in the Australian Perth threatened criminal charges in 2019 for grilling meat in his garden, like vol.at reported. Several days before the dispute, there had probably been an exchange of blows between the two parties: letters and protest events included.

Man grilled meat in the garden – and got an angry letter from his neighbor

Actually, the two neighboring families in a suburb of Perth didn’t share much with each other, except for the shared driveway. However, they showed significant differences in their eating habits in particular: one family was vegan, the other not. And that turned out to be a real problem.

Because the non-vegan Kylie had decided to grill meat in his garden. However, the smell of the meat was a thorn in the side of his vegan neighbor Sarah – or rather in her nose. This prompted her to write an angry letter to grill master Kylie. In it, she asked him, among other things, to refrain from grilling “rotten animal carcasses” in his garden.

Man puts his neighbor’s letter online

But instead of responding to the request, Kylie again chose to flaunt the letter on Facebook. A controversial discussion sparked in the comments. Many users scoffed at Sarah’s letter. One writes: “Barbecues are an important tradition in Australian culture. Sarah needs to change countries.” Others ironically recommend that she move out and into a “vegan neighborhood.”

User on the net suggests a barbecue party – neighbor puts the idea into practice

But one comment stands out. A man suggested Kylie throw a cookout in his backyard in response to the letter. This idea apparently resonated with Kylie. He put it into practice by throwing a barbecue with friends – out of revenge. Again Sarah felt disturbed by the smell of meat, the argument went into the next round.

Sarah wrote after the party: “Enough is enough please take this seriously” and apparently even threatened to take legal action and go to court. And again, Kylie posted his neighbor’s letter online. However, this has presumably not led to an agreement in this neighborhood dispute to this day – a few years later.