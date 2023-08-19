Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Researchers from Singapore developed vegan products that look like fish and seafood. (Iconic image) © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Vegan meat alternatives are delighting more and more people. Now fish and seafood lovers could also get their money’s worth.

Singapore – There are already meat substitutes in the refrigerated section of almost every German supermarket. What vegans or vegetarians may have been missing, however, are alternatives for seafood. Researchers from Singapore have now developed one. It tastes like fish, but doesn’t come from the sea, but from the 3D printer. The scientists have developed an ink from microalgae protein and monobean protein that makes it possible to taste fish without even dying an animal. You can also fry the artificially produced food, for example vegan “squid rings”.

It’s no secret that the seas are overfished and that billions of sea creatures die every day because of humans. The researchers from Singapore have therefore made it their task to develop a sustainable alternative. According to a report by the American Chemical Society, they presented these at the society’s fall conference. A video shows the printer creating vegan seafood.

Legume protein in imitation fish: “equal or even better” for nutrition

“I think there is a risk that seafood supply could be very limited in the future,” says graduate student Poornima Vijayan. “We have to be prepared from the perspective of alternative proteins, especially here in Singapore, where over 90 percent of the fish is imported.” Research leader Dejian Huang explains the further motivation of the scientists: “There are plant-based imitations of seafood, but the ingredients usually do not contain any Protein. We wanted to make protein-based products that were nutritionally equivalent or even better than real seafood and address food sustainability.”

Huang and his research group at the National University of Singapore used legume protein to develop better seafood imitations. They also reproduced the scale formation and mouthfeel of real fish by making a protein-based ink using a food-grade 3D printer. Layering on the edible ink created different textures, some greasy and smooth, others fibrous and chewy, in a single product. “We printed salmon fillets with red lentil protein because of the color of the protein, and we printed shrimp,” says Huang. “Now we wanted to print something else interesting with commercialization potential – squid rings.”

Vegan products from the 3D printer: Nutritional profile is similar to calamari rings

In this work, the team tested two sustainable, protein-rich plant sources: microalgae and mung beans. Some microalgae already have a “fishy” flavor, which Vijayan says makes them good candidates for use in the squid ring analog. Mung bean protein is an underused waste product in the manufacture of starchy noodles, also known as cellophane or glass noodles, which are a popular ingredient in many Asian dishes, the researchers said.

Researchers extracted microalgae and legume proteins in the lab and combined them with vegetable oils containing omega-3 fatty acids. Ultimately, the high-protein vegan paste’s nutritional profile was similar to that of calamari rings. The paste was then exposed to temperature changes so that it could be easily squeezed out of a 3D printer’s nozzle and layered into rings. Finally, the team evaluated the taste, smell and appearance of the finished rings.

3D printer creates vegan fish: “Same texture and elastic properties”

3D printing gave the seafood a similar structure and texture, but consumers “will still want to bake, fry, or sauté them just like they do with real squid,” Huang said. Therefore, in a first cooking test, Vijayan air-fried some of the samples. However, before Vijayan does consumer testing, she wants to tweak the product. “The goal is to get the same texture and elastic properties as commercially available calamari rings.”

And squid rings shouldn’t be everything: in the near future, the team plans to develop numerous large-scale prototypes. Huang reckons these calamari-like products could be available in fine-dining restaurants or specialty stores in the next few years.

How healthy the meat alternative tofu actually really is, find out here. Broccoli, on the other hand, is undisputedly healthy – yes with this cooking method don't give away its power. (cgsc)