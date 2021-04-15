Vegan salads With these vegan salads, hunger is guaranteed to go away – you can even fry a “vegan chicken” in a noodle salad

For example, tofu, vegan chicken or lentils bring protein to salads.

Fast, delicious and healthy lunch salads can be conveniently put together around different vegetable proteins. When you also combine carbohydrate sources such as bread, noodles and whole grain rice with seeds and nuts in your salad, you get a filling and varied meal.

Feel free to try new plant-based alternatives for broiler. They can be found in the shops’ cold pools and freezers. For example, a soy-based, juicy fried “vegekana” is perfect for a salad that exudes aromatic flavors.

Most often, soy-based vegan chickens are high in protein and can be used almost in a recipe than in a chicken-like recipe, but cooking doesn’t have to be as precise as when using a chicken. Button choice for anyone who wants to eat “meatier” food without animals in between.

It is advisable to thaw frozen vegan chickens in the refrigerator before use to maintain their juiciness in the pan, but otherwise there is no special consideration in their preparation. Vegetables can be seasoned directly in the pan and no marinating is required.

Tofu is easily made delicious with a homemade teriyaki sauce.

If you usually put cheese cubes in your lunch salad, try tofu as a substitute. Tofu is a vegetable kitchen classic that works well for many – as long as it can be prepared well. It is advisable to dry the tofu before use so that it absorbs the flavors better. Tofu can be marinated in advance or seasoned directly in the pan.

With a little preparation in itself, the mild-tasting tofu takes on new dimensions and fits wonderfully into this salad, which has borrowed its flavor from Japan.

Tofu seasoned with teriyaki sauce strengthens the salad portion.­

Did you know that there are wild differences in taste and texture in lenses? Black belugu lentils or French puy-type lentils with a firm mouthfeel and aromatic taste are best suited as salad lenses. The best tasting result comes when you cook the lentils yourself, but in an emergency, rinsed can lenses are also suitable for salads.

However, the use of dried lenses is surprisingly easy: the lenses are rinsed lightly before use and cooked to maturity according to the instructions on the package. The cooking time of the lentils varies depending on the quality, so it’s worth checking the sales package.

In the recipe below, the lentils are quickly marinated with herbs, lemon and olive oil, making the lentils wonderfully fresh and juicy at the same time. If you want, you can put the lentils already in the fridge on Sunday to marinate and use them in salads early in the week.

Aromatic belugu lentils or puy lentils work best in salads.­

Also remember these:

* Canned peas and beans are a busy choice for salads. They can be rolled in (vegan) pesto or Harissa paste, for example, and baked quickly in a pan.

* A domestic alternative to soy-based veggie chicken is a strip of kidney bean-based vegetable protein.

* Wheat protein saitan is also a great source of protein for salads. You can make Seitan yourself or buy it ready in the store.

* Remember that whole grains, nuts and seeds are also high in protein.