Banana as a vegan lunch on the plane: passenger denounces the company

A plane passenger ordered a vegan lunch, but was only served a banana, which is why the man decided to file an informal complaint with the airline.

This is what happened on a Japan Airlines flight: the protagonist of the story is Kris Chari, who recounted what happened on FlyerTalk, a forum for aviation enthusiasts.

“I thought, but I was wrong, that they meant to tell me that breakfast also included a banana – wrote the man – When they served it to me after take-off, I thought it was just an appetizer. But it was the complete meal.”

“Moreover, I must say that it was really good, one of the best I’ve eaten recently. But it still seems more appropriate as a snack. It was nice of the crew to serve it to me with chopsticks, however,” added the passenger, joking about what happened.