One of the keys to staying healthy is, along with exercise, eating correctly. However, there are some extreme eating regimens that can decompensate people’s health. Proof of this is the viral video in which a nutritionist fainting from low blood sugar when I was recommending not to eat sweets.

“Avoid excess” says the motto of a famous Mexican beer brand. This phrase applies to everything in life, since it is more than proven that even the “good” can be bad if you do not have control over it, as evidenced by the following viral case.

It was during a live broadcast on a Argentine television channel when a vegan nutritionist had a blackout while she was giving some dietary advice.

Specifically, the viral video was taken from the broadcast of the program Good Morning America Extra. It was at the time that the Buenos Aires morning show was broadcast when the Teresa Coccaro nutritionist he passed out alarming the presenters who were in the place and the viewers.

Just at the moment when he was talking about feeding childrenwarning of the damage that sugar intake can cause to minors, when the incident occurred.

Coccaro was advising parents replace sweets that contain a lot of sugar with something healthier and more naturalsuch as coconut and cinnamon, whose glucose is inherent.

“Nothing happens if a child ever goes to a birthday and eats something sweet…”, were the last words that the Nutrition graduate managed to say before the sugar drop she suffered.

Seeing that he began to fade, the driver who was next to him asked him what was happening to him. Immediately, another of the presenters got up from his seat to help the nutritionist and cut off the transmission to go to a commercial break.

Moments later, through its official social networks, Good Morning America announced that the vegan nutritionist he was in good health and that his fainting was due to a drop in blood pressure.