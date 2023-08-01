A vegan influencer “died of hunger and exhaustion” in Malaysia after switching to an “extreme” diet based on tropical fruit.

According to dailymail.co.uk Zhanna Samsonova, originally from Russia, followed a raw plant-based diet for ten years which consisted of fruit, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices. At times, the 39-year-old also practiced “dry fasting,” in which she refused to eat or drink anything for days.

The influencer, who had over 10,000 Instagram followers and had been traveling in Asia for 17 years, allegedly died of a cholera-like infection, aggravated by her extremely restrictive diet, her mother told Russian newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan.

Samsonova’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, as her family tries to return her body to Russia due to bureaucratic delays.